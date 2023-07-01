Pro Cycling Manager 2023 v1.2.1.392 All No-DVD [SKiDROW]

Pro Cycling Manager 2023 v1.2.1.392 Update changelog: --------------------------------------------------- * Fix a possible crash during race's loading * Fix Crash in the calendar page when you added or removed a race and your U23 team was registered * Fix the bug of the train of sprint with your sprinter who gets drop when the pilot launch his sprint * Improve Top GC leaders choice of goals (more chances to target Tour de France) * Improve Young riders progressions (<23 years old) * Fix the bug of the DB'size * Fix: Selecting "Climber" as second axis does not give the proper bonus in the training specialisations * Add missing locs for (was before) S K I D R O W .the leading force. proudly presents Pro Cycling Manager 2023 v1.2.1.392 Update 19-06-2023... ..Release Date <-> Protection..Steam+Custom+PyLobby Sports.............Game Type <-> Disk(s)......................DOX RELEASE NOTES Read changelog.txt for information on updated content! Additional Notes: Pro.Cycling.Manager.2023-SKIDROW Are needed to install this release! Start game with PCM64_Launcher.exe - remember to mark it safe in your Antivirus program. INSTALL NOTES 1. Unpack the release 2. Run Setup.exe 3. Install 4. Block the game in your firewall and mark our cracked content as secure/trusted in your antivirus program 5. Remember to run game with admin rights - especially on drive C: 6. Play the game (PCM64_Launcher.exe) 7. Support the companies, which software you actually enjoy! GREETINGS To all friends of the family and honorable rival groups! ascii art by the godlike & terrific duo malodix + irokos titan artdivision