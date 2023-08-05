REMEDIUM: Sentinels v1.0 All No-DVD [SKiDROW]

S K I D R O W .the leading force. proudly presents REMEDIUM: Sentinels Sobaka Studio 18-07-2023......Release Date <-> Protection.................Steam Adventure..........Game Type <-> Disk(s)...................1 DISC ****://store.steampowered.com/app/2244480 RELEASE NOTES Become a Sentinel and face the plague in roguelite fast-paced auto-shooter set in the same world as REMEDIUM game. Combine items and alchemical elements to acquire more powerful weapons and create unique builds to defend the plague survivors against the endless hordes of mutants! INSTALL NOTES 1. Unpack the release 2. Mount or burn image 3. Install 4. Block the game in your firewall and mark our cracked content as secure/trusted in your antivirus program 5. Play the game 6. Support the companies, which software you actually enjoy! GREETINGS To all friends of the family and honorable rival groups! ascii art by the godlike & terrific duo malodix + irokos titan artdivision