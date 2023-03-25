Rough Justice: '84 v1.0 All No-DVD [FairLight]

Rate

Total votes: 5
40
March 25, 2023 - 2:12pm
  • PC

Rough Justice: '84 v1.0 All No-DVD [FairLight]

Text file description: 
                                            ANSiJED
        In Their 36th Year Of Glory, FairLight Released #1539         


                             Rough Justice: '84
                         (C) Daedalic Entertainment                         


 :  Protection: Steam                  : : Release Date: 03/2023              :
   Cracked by: FAIRLIGHT                Game Type:    Strategy
 -----
    Game URL: *****://store.steampowered.com/app/1291860/
  Game information:
  =================


  Do what it takes to make your fledgling security agency thrive in this 80s
  noir crime bustin', dirty crossing, vengeance-seeking board game inspired
  strategy game with dice and cards.
  Notes:
  ======
  * Greetings: DOGE - HOODLUM - RELOADED
    FairLight - Legends may sleep but never die!


  Installation Information:
  =========================
  * Unrar and burn or mount the .iso
  * Install by using our installer
  * Play the game (Block the game in your firewall)
  Blake3 Hashes:
  ==============
  flt-rough_justice_84.iso:
   92428e02399ce9c264a267c12882b176214968572931006323a226b4a8e6b3a9


                                                               /TEAM FAiRLIGHT
                   +-+  QUALITY, TRADITION AND PRIDE +-+                   


      IF YOU LIKE THIS SOFTWARE, BUY IT!  SOFTWARE AUTHORS DESERVE SUPPORT

Download

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment