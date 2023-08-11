Shoulders of Giants v1.0 All No-DVD [RUNE]

L N K ^ 2 0 2 0 Shoulders of Giants (c) Moving Pieces Interactive RELEASE DATE.: 07/2023 PROTECTION.: Epic DISCS........: 1 GENRE......: Indie Simultaneously control a sword-wielding robot and a gunslinging space frog in Shoulders of Giants, an explosively colourful sci-fi roguelike. Play alone, with a friend, or as part of a four-person team, cutting through waves of enemies on a quest to rescue the galaxy! The forces of Entropy are spreading chaos through the stars, corrupting living planets and urging on the heat death of the universe. Led by the psychic Owl, one scrappy team of space survivors are fighting to restore the balance. A mysterious mech! A sharpshooting amphibian! Together they must cut through waves of enemies and restore light and life to the galaxy! For more information go to: *****://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/shoulders-of-giants-61381f - Extract - Burn or mount the .iso - Run setup.exe and install - Copy crack from RUNE dir to installdir - Play NOTES: The game is updated to v1.2.4. General Notes: - Block the game's exe in your firewall to prevent the game from trying to go online .. - If you install games to your systemdrive, it may be necessary to run this game with admin privileges instead