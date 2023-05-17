Showgunners v1.0 All No-DVD [FairLight]

Text file description: 
                                Showgunners
                       (C) Good Shepherd Entertainment                      


 :  Protection: Steam                  : : Release Date: 05/2023              :
   Cracked by: FAIRLIGHT                Game Type:    Strategy
    Game URL: *****://store.steampowered.com/app/1155330/
  Game information:
  As a contestant on a high stakes reality game show of the future, you must
  survive a dangerous urban environment packed with traps, confounding
  puzzles, and heavily armed psychopaths. Turn-based combat in hand crafted
  levels, built for entertainment.
  Notes:
  Installation Information:
  * Unrar and burn or mount the .iso
  * Install by using our installer
  * Play the game (Block the game in your firewall)
  Blake3 Hashes:
  flt-showgunners.iso:
   4dc3c67bf40f1bb9662962f30002b44bf6dd076051c2ead97235ddf35026aa52


