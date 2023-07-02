Spirit Hunters: Infinite Horde v1.0 All No-DVD [TENOKE]

July 2, 2023
Spirit Hunters: Infinite Horde v1.0 All No-DVD [TENOKE]

Text file description: 
                               P R E S E N T S
      GAME           : Spirit Hunters: Infinite Horde
      PUBLISHER      : Creature Cauldron
      RLS DATE       : 2023/06
      PROTECTION     : Steam
      STORE          : *****://store.steampowered.com/app/1914580/
      You are the Spirit Hunters in this action rogue-lite. Slay huge
      waves of monsters and harvest their souls for ever increasing
      power. Unlock many playable characters, abilities, maps and more
      through a deep progression system.
      1. Extract and burn or mount the .iso
      2. Run SETUP.exe and install the game
      3. Copy crack to install dir
      4. Play
                       IF YOU LIKE THIS GAME, BUY IT!

