Spirit Hunters: Infinite Horde v1.0 All No-DVD [TENOKE]

P R E S E N T S GAME : Spirit Hunters: Infinite Horde PUBLISHER : Creature Cauldron RLS DATE : 2023/06 PROTECTION : Steam STORE : *****://store.steampowered.com/app/1914580/ You are the Spirit Hunters in this action rogue-lite. Slay huge waves of monsters and harvest their souls for ever increasing power. Unlock many playable characters, abilities, maps and more through a deep progression system. 1. Extract and burn or mount the .iso 2. Run SETUP.exe and install the game 3. Copy crack to install dir 4. Play IF YOU LIKE THIS GAME, BUY IT!