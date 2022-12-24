Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova v1.0 All No-DVD [Razor1911]

1 9 1 1 Razor 1911 proudly presents: Star Trek Prodigy Supernova (C) Outright Games Ltd. Date: 2022-12 Game Type : Action, Adventure Size: 1 Disc Protection: Steam OS : Windows 10 64-Bit Game Notes ~~~~~~~~~~ Dal R'El and Gwyndala race against time to save their friends, their ship, new alien species and an entire planetary system before a supernova destroys them all, while battling a deadly new enemy that will stop at nothing to destroy the Protostar and change the very course of history! Install Notes ~~~~~~~~~~~~~ 1. Unpack 2. Mount or Burn iso 3. Install 4. Copy crack 5. Block the game in your firewall 6. Have fun! Razor 1911 Greetings ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Razor1911 slices out greets to our friends around the world. /\ Razor 1911 /__\ Since 1985 /\ /\ /__\/__\ SUPPORT THE COMPANIES THAT PRODUCE QUALITY SOFTWARE! IF YOU ENJOYED THIS PRODUCT, BUY IT! SOFTWARE AUTHORS DESERVE SUPPORT!!