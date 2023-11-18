Stray Souls v1.0 All No-DVD [RUNE]

November 18, 2023 - 7:20pm
Stray Souls v1.0 All No-DVD [RUNE]

            L
             N
                  K
                      ^
                       2
                       0
                         2
                         0
                          Stray Souls (c) Versus Evil
          RELEASE DATE.:  10/2023              PROTECTION.: Steam
          DISCS........:  1                    GENRE......: Action
      Unlock the secrets hidden within the haunted town of  Aspen  Falls,
      featuring gruesome enemy encounters, epic bosses,  cunning puzzles,
      and a deep story  where not  everyone is  who they  seem.  Play  as
      Daniel an average  teenager whose  life is  forever  changed  after
      inheriting the home  of his  estranged grandmother  and  meeting  a
      mysterious woman  with intimate  knowledge about  his  family,  the
      house,  and  its  shocking connection  to his  past.  The  gameplay
      elements  inspired  by  classic  horror  combat    with   soulslike
      precision, put a fresh spin on the modern action-horror genre.
      For more info go to : ****://store.steampowered.com/app/1807210/
      - Extract
      - Burn or mount the .iso
      - Run setup.exe and install
      - Copy crack from RUNE dir to installdir
      - Play
      General Notes:
      - Block the game's exe in your firewall to prevent the game from
        trying to go online ..
      - If you install games to your systemdrive, it may be necessary
        to run this game with admin privileges instead

