The Telephone v1.0 All No-DVD [TENOKE]

The Telephone
The Telephone
The Telephone
The Telephone
The Telephone
  • Contribute fixes
November 21, 2023 - 1:11pm
  • PC

The Telephone v1.0 All No-DVD [TENOKE]

Text file description: 
                               P  R  E  S  E  N  T  S
      GAME           : The Telephone
      PUBLISHER      : Doesn't Matter Games
      RLS DATE       : 2023/10
      PROTECTION     : Steam
      STORE          : *****://store.steampowered.com/app/2488890/
      The Telephone is a first-person psychological horror game that
      will transport you to a world governed by anxiety. You will have
      to explore the house in which you are locked and the mysterious
      town of Lonely Plain, searching for clues that can help Roberta
      regain her memory.
      1. Extract and burn or mount the .iso
      2. Run SETUP.exe and install the game
      3. Copy crack to install dir
      4. Play
                        IF YOU LIKE THIS GAME, BUY IT!
      nZ                                                        nFo-13

Download

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!

Add new comment