Troublemaker v1.0 All No-DVD [RUNE]

L N K ^ 2 0 2 0 Troublemaker (c) Freedom Games RELEASE DATE.: 03/2023 PROTECTION.: Steam DISCS........: 1 GENRE......: Action Go to school, make new friends, beat old enemies up, solve world- class problems (like grades and girlfriends), and dont let your mom down by getting arrested or worse - flunking out! Troublemaker is an action-adventure-beat-'em-up game about the most important and terrifying part of everyone's life: High school. As Budi, the new transfer to one of Indonesia's finest high schools, literally fight your way to the top of the social food chain through the school's annual student fighting tournament, aptly named Raise Your Gang. For more info go to : ****://store.steampowered.com/app/1498740/ - Extract - Burn or mount the .iso - Run setup.exe and install - Copy crack from RUNE dir to installdir - Play