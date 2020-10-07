N³Vr0Z Free Full Game

A puzzle game, where the player embodies a neurosis which tries to overcome the censorship of the unconscious. The main place represent the brain and its different parts. The left & right guys are the two hemispheres. The main aim is the "second blue exit door". And nothing to help the player : A bizarre experience made to plunge the player into a state of frustration and annoyance (The collisions of the objets moves so the payer is stuck or not by an invisible wall, the game can quit suddenly, the player has to try and try again to try to understand things, and any mistake and it's complete gameover, except that the player has to understand the situation and start over by pressing "esc", ...). If you have time, you're curious, you're in a good mental health, patient, and you think you can beat the game, one link ... : (you're warned !)