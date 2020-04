The year is 2020. The world? It's getting crazier by the minute...

On the 31st December, 2019, the multiverse is shaken to its core. Universes collide, merging and basically going a bit topsy-turvy.

Alissa wakes up with a hangover and quickly discovers that nothing makes sense, and anything that can happen, will happen, in 2020.

Things are about to get freaky.