After receiving a mysterious letter, Emily and Private Investigator Edward are arriving at the Derceto Manor to uncover unexplainable happenings and to find Jeremy! Who can you trust, what will you believe, and what will you do next?

Download the Prologue and Pre-Order Alone in the Dark here: aloneinthedark.com

Alone in the Dark is coming to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S January 16!