Rise as the ultimate champion and shape your playstyle

In a devastated, sand-covered world, seize the divine power of a mysterious Gauntlet and wield heroic abilities to defeat a tyrannic, almighty god. Tame the sands to shape them into three powerful weapons and move through the air with incredible speed and agility. Pick an implacable duo of weapons to go into battle and use the deadliest combos in a seamless flow between them. Watch your weapon grow larger as you build Momentum to unleash the full, irrepressible power of the Gauntlet.

The 151 Essence Stones that can be found in the world of Atlas grant you a wide range of extra effects and abilities. Whether you prefer to play aggressively or prefer to use shields, debuffs and healing, combine Essence Stones how you like to create your own approach to combat.

These tools allow you to take on intense fights against a wide bestiary of Wraiths. Adapt and play wisely against each opponent. Extend the combat possibilities even further as a friend joins you thanks to the game’s online 2-player coop mode. You can play the full story campaign together, finding the most incredible synergies to defeat your enemies with ever more impressive style.

The Limited Edition is available for pre-order

Pre-orders are now open for Atlas Fallen – Limited Edition, which includes:

● The game on the platform of your choice (Physical copies for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X; Steam Code for PC)

● The game's official Steelbook®

● A metal poster

● The Ruin Rising Pack DLC

Don’t miss this special edition before it runs out!

Rise from the dust when Atlas Fallen launches on August 10 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Pre-orders are open on all platforms and grant a special DLC bonus: the Ruin Rising Pack, with exclusive cosmetic items and combat abilities. Register your Focus Entertainment account for exclusive news and benefits!