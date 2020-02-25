Chivalry 2 Closed Alpha starts March 2020. Sign up at https://chivalry2.com/ - or play early at PAX East 2020.

Prepare to return to the ultimate medieval battlefield - and experience the thrilling continuation of the narrative of the original Chivalry: Medieval Warfare.

Torn Banner Studios are excited to reveal the official Lore Trailer for Chivalry 2.

The trailer picks up 20 years after the events of Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, which saw Malric and the Mason Order fighting to conquer the lands held by the Agatha Knights. King Malric has ruled since with an iron fist… but rumors arise of a new leader who seeks to reclaim the throne.

About Chivalry: Medieval Warfare 2

Chivalry 2 is the followup to the multimillion-selling classic Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, the medieval multiplayer FPS originally released in 2012. The sequel is currently in development for Windows PC.