May 9, 2023 - 2:42pm
1 Video available for Chrono Odyssey, see below

Chrono Odyssey, Next-generation Open-world MMORPG

- Explore the breathtaking wilderness of "Setera," where an open-world full of life and constant changes awaits you.
- Engage in combat with challenging foes and hone your skills in attack, defense, dodging, and a range of unique abilities across six classes.
- Utilize the incredible power to manipulate time and space to your advantage, freezing time, rewinding events, and exploring further in ways you never thought possible.

- (Official Website) https://ChronoOdyssey.com
- (Official Twitter) https://twitter.com/ChronoOdyssey

Chrono Odyssey Gameplay Trailer
(PC), (Console)

