Daddy's Journey

January 13, 2023 - 4:22pm
1 Freeware available for Daddy's Journey, see below

Daddy's Journey is a 2D auto-runner game where you play as a father on a journey to return home to your family. As you run through the city, you'll encounter obstacles and challenges, but with quick thinking and quick reflexes, you'll be able to overcome them. With easy-to-learn control, Daddy's Journey is a game that the whole family can enjoy. Join the journey and bring daddy back home where he belongs.

Freeware

Daddy's Journey Free Full Game

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment