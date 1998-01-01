The Elder Scrolls Online: Endless Archive

Discover an unending challenge as you battle your way through randomly generated arenas in the Endless Archive, a free brand-new PvE experience for The Elder Scrolls Online. Face waves of monsters and boss encounters as you venture into the archive and unlock unique rewards and greater challenges the deeper you progress—you’re only limited by your preparation, skills, and determination!

The Endless Archive is part of the free Update 40 base-game patch and is now live on PC/Mac Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5—good luck!

ESRB Rating: MATURE with Blood and Gore, Sexual Themes, Use of Alcohol, and Violence. Online interactions not rated by the ESRB.