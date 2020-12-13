Evil Dead: The Game

December 13, 2020 - 5:44pm
1 Video available for Evil Dead: The Game, see below

Announcing Evil Dead: The Game, coming to consoles and PC!

Take on all comers in co-op and PvP action - Come Get Some in 2021!

Videos

Evil Dead: The Game Reveal Trailer
(PC), (Console), (Playstation 4), (Xbox One)

