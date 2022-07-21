Welcome to The World’s Game. FIFA 23 releases September 30, 2022 http://x.ea.com/73912

Pre-order FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition by August 21 to get a FIFA World Cup™ FUT Hero item, as well as up to three days early access: http://x.ea.com/73913

See what’s new in FIFA 23, with HyperMotion2 Technology, women’s club football, both men’s and women’s FIFA World Cup™ tournaments, cross-play features, and more: http://x.ea.com/73926

#FIFA23 #TheWorldsGame