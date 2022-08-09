Check out the sneak peek of The First Descendant's official trailer and

enjoy the spectacular shooting action and high-quality graphics developed using Unreal Engine 5.

Sign up now for our Steam Beta Test: https://nexon.link/8Un

We'll be revealing our first official trailer soon. So, stay tuned!

In the meantime, don't forget to sign up for our October beta test via the link above.

Steam Beta Period: October 20th - October 26th (PDT)