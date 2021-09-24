Hanako: Honor & Blade is an immersive online multiplayer combat experience set in Feudal Japan. Join online battles between up to 24 players where tactics and strategy matter. Help decide the future of a nation – between life or chaos – by playing as a capable swordsman, powerful spearman, eagle-eyed archer, or nimble ninja. Choose to play as one of two clans and seek to defeat your foes through multiple game modes and maps, enjoying a game that is easy to learn, yet difficult to master.