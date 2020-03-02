Jojo's Bizzare Adventure: Last Stand is a 2D fighting game based on the anime Jojo's Bizzare Adventure. Play as Jotaro or Dio and fight against the AI or your friends in local multiplayer! Fight across two battlefields: Cair At Night and Dio's Castle! Unleash your Stand's unique Powers in a battle to the death using 3 different attacks, as well as 3 different abillities. The game is made in the Unity Engine.