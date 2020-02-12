The second major expansion for Metro Exodus, Sam's Story, follows former US Marine turned Spartan Ranger Sam on his quest to return home. After the events of Metro Exodus, Sam's long-held dream of returning to his homeland doesn't seem so far-fetched anymore.

Traverse the remains of Vladivostok’s tsunami ravaged harbours, ruined industrial buildings and crumbling residential districts in a huge, 'sandbox survival' level. To complete his journey, Sam will discover that he needs every tactic he has learned so far to survive, as his surroundings prove to be far trickier than expected. The journey ends here.

Sam's Story is available to buy now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Stadia and is included in the Metro Exodus Expansion Pass.

Buy: www.metrothegame.com/en-us/buynow