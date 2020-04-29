April 29, 2020 - 4:33pm
1 Video available for Population Zero, see below
Population Zero lands on Steam Early Access on May 5, 2020. Wishlist the game now!
From the visionary team of Russian independent developers, Enplex Games, comes a new ambitious Exploration Survival project set in a Massive Multiplayer Online world. Population Zero blends the excitement of Exploration, the unpredictability of Survival games, the scope of MMOs, and the thrill of Session-based titles. Kepler awaits its pioneers!
