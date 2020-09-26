The Protector's Lair

September 26, 2020 - 3:29pm
The Protector's Lair is a free 2D adventure game. On your way, you will interact with many creatures, in order puzzles and get past obstacles.

You will be helped by:

- Your notes containing information about all living beings on the island.
- The power to visit the thoughts of animals. The game is about 2h long and tells a short story.

Synopsis:

As an explosion and mysterious creatures are causing panic on the surface of the island, May leaves to find the origin of this chaos. On the way, she meets several companions who will follow her on the road to the Protector's lair.

