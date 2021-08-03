Skydrift Infinity is an action-packed arcade game focusing on the experience of flying alone, and with others, in a light, quick, fast-paced style.

In various game modes, you can partake in death matches and armed races as well as other competitions, using modern airplanes, tuned to the max, and armed to the teeth with extreme weaponry. Your goal is simple: if you can't overtake them, shoot them down!

Play alone, with your friends, or compete against previously unknown online challengers! For relaxation explore exotic islands, the venue of the races, and arena modes. Here you can break free of the 2-dimensionality, that restricts other racing games! Your possibilities are limited only by your imagination!