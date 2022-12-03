Starship Troopers: Extermination is a co-op FPS that puts up to 12 players on the far-off front lines in an all-out battle against the Bugs!

Choose from three different Trooper classes to defend your base, complete objectives, gather resources, and try to kill every Bug in sight.

So, squad up, grab your Morita rifle, and do your part as an elite Deep Space Vanguard Trooper set to take back planets claimed by the Arachnid threat!