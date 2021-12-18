Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance

December 18, 2021 - 12:19pm
1 Video available for Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance, see below

Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance is a gritty, high-stakes real-time strategy game that puts you in the middle of the Future Wars between humanity and Legion's synthetic intelligent machine network. Take command and guide your army to foil Legion's plan to destroy humanity or play as one of three diverse factions in skirmish and multiplayer modes. Can you survive the Future Wars and become the saviour of humanity?

Videos

Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance “Oklahoma City Battle Fly-By” Trailer

