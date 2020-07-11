Tonight, everything changes. Join us, as we celebrate the unification of Boston and Hartford. As we revolutionize our blood supply. Tonight we celebrate, and tonight everything changes... Just not in the way we expected.

Embrace the role of 3 vampires, each belonging to a different clan of the Camarilla. Weave between their intertwined stories, unravel fact from fiction and make choices that will define the future of the city of Boston.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong is coming to Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in 2021.