Full-Contact Sword Action!

Warhaven: Global Beta Test begins on OCT 12, 2022

WarHaven is a 16 vs 16 third-person combat action game set on the fantasy-medieval battlefield.

Choose among a diverse roster of melee-weapon and magic-based combatants, to storm battlegrounds as you see fit.

Transform into powerful heroes called Immortals to wield supernatural skill sets, and experience team-based sword-and-magic gameplay like never before.