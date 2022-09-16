September 16, 2022 - 4:09am
1 Video available for Warhaven, see below
Full-Contact Sword Action!
Warhaven: Global Beta Test begins on OCT 12, 2022
WarHaven is a 16 vs 16 third-person combat action game set on the fantasy-medieval battlefield.
Choose among a diverse roster of melee-weapon and magic-based combatants, to storm battlegrounds as you see fit.
Transform into powerful heroes called Immortals to wield supernatural skill sets, and experience team-based sword-and-magic gameplay like never before.
