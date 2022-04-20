Warstride Challenges enters Early Access with guns blazing!

Focus Entertainment and Dream Powered Games are pleased to announce that Warstride Challenges is now available in Early Access on Steam with a 25% limited time discount. Warstride Challenges is a high-octane fast-FPS where skills, speed, chrono-killing, community challenges, and a heavy load of fun live together to make a frenetic and addictive experience. To get a taste of this, check out today’s Early Access Launch trailer!

Race, aim, fire!

Blast hordes of demons at lightning speed in bloody gunfights, and race against the clock to overcome everything that comes your way! Challenge yourself to get the highest score in increasingly intense trials. Create and share your own runs, enjoying hundreds of levels created by the community. Several dozen levels are already available from the beginning of Early Access, with many more surprises planned ahead such as new powers, weapons and trials!

Warstride Needs You!

With an important Community aspect, interactions, multiplayer features, level-editor, the choice of entering Early Access made perfect sense to make sure players get heard from the start. Check the Early Access Road Map to see all the content that we are preparing for next updates!

“New features will be added and improved. New powers and abilities will be added, and a real-time multiplayer mode will also be implemented. Also, the Level Editor, which is an important feature to us, will receive huge updates, with many more options available for players to create and customize their own levels, said the devs from Dream Powered Games. Warstride Challenges is a community-driven game. We already have a small community that is deeply involved, and we can’t wait to see it grow as the game evolves and reach its audience. We like to be close to our community and involve our players in the development process - your feedback is important to us!”

Warstride Challenges You!

To celebrate the release of Warstride Challenges in Early Access, beat our Nemesis, affectionately named Patrick, in Level 5 of the Crypt (Crypt-5) for a chance to win prizes! Take a screenshot to prove your success and share it on Twitter by Tagging “@Focus_entmt” and a friend with the #WarstrideChallenges. This contest will start on April 19th and end with a random draw among winners on May 5th.

Warstride Challenges is available on Steam in Early Access with a 25% limited time discount to celebrate the Launch of the Early Access!