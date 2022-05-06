Just a few more days left! We Were Here Forever is an asymmetric cooperative puzzle game releasing May 10th on Steam and the Epic Games Store, and soon after for Xbox and PlayStation!

www.WeWereHereForever.com

Starting from the dungeon of Castle Rock, an epic adventure awaits - together with your partner and your walkie-talkies you'll puzzle through a frozen graveyard, the town of Rockbury, below the icy sea, and more...