BannerPage 2.0 Full

Bannerpage tries to add where Native MBW is thin and aims to significantly improve areas in which game hasn't aged well. It creates more immersive experience for hardcore players, returners but also new, younger players. At the same time mod religiously protects game's core values - single player campaign balance and maintains Vanilla's scent. Bannerpage is a full conversion from Native back to Native. Overhauled graphics, distinctive/immersive factions, new animations, new well balanced items, new music, new sounds, new scenes, improved AI, neat UI, new game mechanics in areas that don't affect balance but significantly improve player's experience and many, many more. Mod gives player multiple new options in almost every situation and thus adds a lot to the game's depth.