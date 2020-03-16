BLOODLINES EXTREME update - march 2020

BLOODLINES EXTREME, 603 mb, for VTMB + UP 10.5 plus, link in manual, installed [ Or for VTMB + UP 10.6 rc2.4 plus installed by the Bloodlines Extreme Update ] . Added relevant infos for Items, Armours, Weapons, Artefacts, Books, ... . Enemies more hard and more interesting fightings . Slightly improved various dialogues . Some NPC 'll increase some stat . Changed various passwords . Weapons adjustments . Improved final histories . Lowered average money amount . Many new/better textures (objects, weapons, posters, vehicles, signs, art wall, items, ...) and skins . Some little change in some map . Improved texts, log, emails . Optional Anaconda/Taxi packs . Optional Nosferatu pack . Optional B.E. TEXTURES pack, compatible with any version of: VTMB, MODs and UP having the subfolder "materials" . PDF manual with infos, tips, changes and some image about . Other ...

It makes the last BLOODLINES EXTREME (for UP 10.5 plus) compatible with UP 10.6 rc 2.4 plus - Readme inside - (zip file 46.9 mb)