BLOODLINES EXTREME v02112020 Full

BLOODLINES EXTREME, 700 mb, for VTMB + UP 10.7(.1) plus -- Added infos for Items, Armours, Weapons, Artefacts, Books, ... -- Hard enemies and more interesting fightings -- Improved various dialogues, log, texts, emails -- Some NPC 'll increase some stat -- Changed various passwords -- Improved final histories -- Lowered average money amount -- Many new/better textures, some in HD , (objects, weapons, posters, vehicles, signs, art wall, items, ... And various player's, npcs', bosses' skins) -- Little changes in some map -- Optional Anaconda/Taxi packs -- Optional clan Nosferatu pack -- Optional BE Textures and Skins packs, compatible with any version of VTMB, Mods and UPs -- Pdf manual with infos, tips, changes and some image about -- Other ...