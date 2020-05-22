BLOODLINES EXTREME v18052020 Full

Hard enemies and more interesting fightings . Improved various dialogues, log, texts, emails . Some NPC 'll increase some stat . Changed various passwords . Improved final histories . Lowered average money amount . Many new/better textures (objects, weapons, posters, vehicles, signs, art wall, items, ... and various player's, npcs', bosses' skins) . Little changes in some map.

BLOODLINES EXTREME (for VTMB + UP 10.6 plus, link in Manual. Or for VTMB + UP 10.7 rc1 plus by the small update) - PDF manual inside - zip file 671 mb