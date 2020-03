BLOODLINES EXTREME v25012020 Full

Added relevant infos for Items, Armours, Weapons, Artefacts, Books, ... . Enemies more hard and more interesting fightings . Slightly improved various dialogues . Some NPC 'll increase some stat . Changed various passwords . Weapons adjustments . Improved final histories . Lowered average money amount . Many new/better textures (objects, weapons, posters, vehicles, signs, art wall, items, ...) and skins . Some little change in some map . Improved texts, log, emails ...