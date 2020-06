An ongoing overhaul of the RTS game Battlefleet Gothic Armada 2. Massive fleets, stats overhaul and changes, tweaks of abilities and a ton of other changes that affects both the Campaign mode and Skirmish mode.

V.1.6.1 Major Ork Overhaul. This version of the Skalgrim mod includes several new ships, balancing and further work on the original mod with a focus on Orks. Fixes campaign breaking bugs from the 1.6 version.