2K is delaying the next WWE game to make sure it's not terrible

The most recent wrestling game from 2K Games, WWE 2K20 was a shambolic mess. The game looked only marginally better than its predecessors, with a weaker feature set that games from even a decade ago, and managed to be so bugridden that at launch, it was barely playable for most, and not at all playable for some. To make sure that doesn't happen next time around, 2K has announced that the next WWE game will be given a longer development window.

"We are extending the production timeline and will not be releasing a WWE 2K simulation game in 2020 (T2 fiscal year 2021),” 2K said in a letter to investors. “We want to ensure the development team at Visual Concepts can create a great game that will entertain grizzled WWE 2K veterans, as well as newcomers who want to climb through the ropes and step into the ring for the very first time.”

What is surprising, however, is that 2K is sticking with WWE 2K20 developer, Visual Concepts, which is most well known for other sports games like the NBA series. However, it has assisted the developer of previous WWE 2K games, Yuke, in the past. It will continue to develop the new games, but 2K has brought in Patrick Gilmore as the new executive product to try to iron out any further problems.

To fill the hole in its schedule, 2K will launch WWE 2K Battlegrounds, a more arcade-like experience, in 2020, we're told. It also appears to make everyone much shorter and thicker.