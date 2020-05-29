Amazon's Crucible might already be dead...

Amazon's Crucible was its latest forray into dominating the gaming space with what should have been a sure thing. It's a free to play, player versus environment versus player take on the hero shooter genre, with great graphics, and an easy to learn, hard to master formula. That alone should carry it through a few months to a place where it could be counted among some of the most popular games in the world, especially with the marketing Amazon has put behind it.

But it hasn't. In fact, despite all its potential plusses, Crucible might have already squandered its big launch opportunity to become popular with interest already at disappointingly low levels.

Now it should be said, that the numbers for this claim come from Kotaku's snapshot of Twitch stream viewer numbers, but they do tend to show what gamers think of a new release, or at least how interested they are in potentially giving it a go. At the time the coverage of the report went live, though, less than 600 people across the entirety of Twitch were watching anyone play it.

There was a spike to around 5,000 at one point thanks to a sponsored stream, but that didn't hold for long and soon numbers dipped back to where they were before. That won't be the last one, but Amazon Studios has pushed back a lot of promotional efforts while it looks to improve the game's quality. There have been a lot of patches and hotfixes already, which isn't a good sign.

With less than 11,000 concurrent players on Steam playing it, this could be the biggest Crucible ever gets.

Have you given the game a go? Why do you think it's not tearing up the charts?