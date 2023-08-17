AMD's new graphics cards will be unveiled at Gamescom on August 25

AMD is going to reveal some new Radeon products at a Gamescom press conference on August 25, and the hot money is on there graphics cards being the hotly awaited RX 7800 XT and/or RX 7700 XT.

The announcement came via a post by the Twitter account of Scott Herkelman, the general manager of AMD Radeon, and while it doesn’t specify which cards would be unveiled, there’s a big hole in AMD’s current lineup which would be plugged by the two cards mentioned above.

The tweet reads “Please join the @AMDRadeon team at Gamescom next week for our next major product announcements” and contains a link to AMD’s schedule at Gamescom. From that schedule, we can confirm the announcement is due to be made at 5pm CEST (8am PDT, 11am EDT, 4pm BST).

The expected cards, the RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT, are likely going to plug the gaps in AMD’s roster. The first card, the RX 7800 XT, will likely be an Nvidia RTX 4070 competitor. We know a fair amount about this card, due to a leak by GPU brand PowerColor, who accidentally published the full details of the new card before hurriedly taking them back down again. From that drop though, we know the RX 7800 XT will have 16GB of GDDR6, 3840 shader units, and a 256-bit memory bus, placing it in the upper-mid tier of AMD’s offerings. Pricing wasn’t included in the accidental leak, but we expect it to fall around the price of the Nvidia RTX 4070. As is AMD’s usual approach, expect the price to come somewhere below the current MSRP for the RTX 4070.

We know much less about the RX 7700 XT, and it’s largely just speculation that places it here. Based on the numbering conventions of AMD though, we can expect it falls between the RX 7800 XT and the RX 7600. It’s fair to assume it’ll be more or less a rival for the Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti, so expect a similar price tag and specs.

We don’t have long to wait to find out for certain though, as August 25 is little over a week away. Expect whatever AMD announces to have a large impact on the PC market. We’ll certainly be keeping an eye out.