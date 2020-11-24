AMD's Precision Boost 2 gives Ryzen 5000 series

AMD has improved the automated overclocking of its Ryzen 5000 series CPUs on 400 and 500 series chipsets, making it easier to overclock them for extra performance without you having to do anything at all. Known as Precision Boost Overdrive 2, it does that same frequency boosting that the original PBO did and does, but this includes additional undervolting to optimize the CPU for greater efficiency and lower temperatures, leading to better overall frequencies.

This process will still be entirely automated, but there will be some manual elements that let you adjust the undervolting curve for your CPU, much like the fan curves for more traditional overclocking with regards to temperature.

This will reportedly deliver performance improvements in the one to two percent range, so it's far from dramatic, but it's entirely free and can even improve the life of your CPU by allowing it to run at lower voltages when that added performance isn't required, and even when at full tilt.

There are some caveats however. AMD does warn that not two CPUs are alike, so even with PBO2, you may not see much in the way of gains — although the possibility is there for greater improvements if you have a golden sample. This process does invalidate your warranty since you're fiddling with voltages (even automatically) so do factor that into your consideration when running it.

PBO2 will become available on 400 and 500 series boards as part of the upcoming AGESA 1180 UEFI firmware update.