AMD's top new laptop GPU may rival the RTX 4070, while using less power

Five laptop graphics cards from the next series of AMD’s Navi 32-based GPUs have leaked, offering us a closer look at what AMD has planned for the next generation of gaming laptop. If that wasn’t enough, benchmarks for the top-tier option of the series, the RX 7800M XT, have also leaked, and that card in particular is looking extremely impressive.

How impressive? How does “seemingly matching the desktop Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070” sound? That's very impressive. Twitter user All_The_Watts is responsible for all the leaks, and while there’s no way to verify these stats now, they are definitely on the plausible end where expectations are concerned, so they seem entirely probable. The benchmark leak comes in the form of a screenshot from a 3DMark Time Spy benchmark, and it shows the RX 7800M XT hitting a score of 17,479, broadly equivalent to the benchmark scores of the RTX 4070, which tends to score around 17,800. That’s even more impressive when you take into account that the AMD card is a laptop-based GPU, and uses less power than the Nvidia card.

Since this is the laptop version of the RX 7800 XT, there’s some room to assume that the desktop version of that card will be even more impressive, since it’ll be able to offer better cooling and likely have more power at its disposal. However, there’s little more than speculation for that.

The full list of specs for the revealed cards are as follows:

RX 7800M XT - 60 CU - 16GB - 165W

RX 7800M - 54 CU - 16GB - 150W

RX 7700M - 48 CU - 12GB - 140W

RX 7900S - 60 CU - 16GB - 135W

RX 7800S - 48 CU - 12GB - 120W

AMD is taking its sweet time pushing these cards out onto the market, and there have been some rumors that performance has not been where AMD has wanted it, leading to the next generation of cards being delayed while the problems are solved. However, if the benchmarking score above is accurate, then these leaks may mean AMD is close to finally pushing these cards out of the door. It’s highly probable these may be the laptop GPUs you want at the core of your next gaming laptop.