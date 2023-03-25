Corsair's new 27-inch 1440p Xeneon monitor delivers 240Hz gaming

Looking for a new gaming monitor? Corsair has just revealed its newest inclusion in its Xeneon line of monitors, and it’s a 27-inch OLED monitor, complete with a 2560 x 1440 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and an increased brightness.

The Corsair Xeneon 27QHD240 is very much a smaller version of the 45-inch Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 released earlier this year, but don’t expect this smaller monitor to share the neat folding trick of its larger cousin. Instead, this monitor sticks with a rigid and flat panel, which should hopefully lead to a lower overall price point.

The high refresh rate should appeal to hardcore gamers, and there are some additional tricks built in to take advantage of high-end graphics cards too. AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync support are both included, and so is a 0.03ms response time. The panel itself is from LG, and sports a boosted peak brightness of 1,000 nits, thanks to the use of META Technology. That’s likely to come as a relief to anyone who’s suffered through use of a dim OLED monitor before. Speaking of OLED concerns, Corsair also offers active burn-in protection technology and a three-year “Zero Dead Pixel and Zero Burn In” warranty to help protect against dead pixels, another common problem with OLED panels.

The port setup is also impressive. Not only are there two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 port, and one USB-C (DisplayPort Alt-Mode) port, the Xeneon 27QHD240 also sports a USB 3.1 Type-C and four USB 3.1 Type-A ports, giving you some extremely good connectivity, and probably all the ports you could possibly need.

So how much is this likely to cost you? Pricing hasn’t been announced, but we can say for sure it won’t be close to the $1,799 asking price for the 45-inch Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240. Instead, since it has a very similar OLED panel to the LG UltraGear 27GR95QE, it would be prudent to expect the price to fall into a similar $999 ballpark. We also don’t have to wait a long time for it either, as it’s due to release in May 2023.