Discord goes does even with big server capacity boost

The discord social communication tool crashed hard yesterday due to expanded strain from all the people "working" from home, or playing games, or chatting to friends because they can't work or can't go to school, or are simply self-isolating. All thanks to the Coronovirus. Discord did expect this and brought additional server capacity online to try to cope with the problem. But apparently it wasn't enough.

“We’ve increased capacity world-wide by more than 20% to ensure that you’re able to text, video, and voice chat smoothly,” Discord tweeted, just before the outages began, as per PCGamesN. “Many of you are looking to Discord to communicate with loved ones and colleagues at this time, and we will continue to monitor and scale to keep that happening.”

A short while later when the outages hit, Discord staff posted on Twitter that they were aware of the issue and were working diligently to tackle it.

While Discord works to bring all the servers back online to make sure people can communicate with one another as best they can, Discord has expanded its offerings for Go Live streaming and screen sharing, at least for now, "while it's most critically needed."

What are you using to stay in touch with loved ones during the pandemic?