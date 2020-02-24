Fall Guys's crazy obstacle course supports 60 gamers

Battle Royale games may seem like a dime a dozen, but Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a little different. Instead of dropping you on a map and charging you with shooting your fellow players to death, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will give you an obstacle course to traverse as a blobby figure with gang-beasts-like physics. It's super silly, but will be just as, if not more, manic than your average Battle Royale, with players dropping out at each obstacle, till just one remains.

It won't be easy though, as there will be 60 players in each game.

Announced in June last year, the game was originally intended as a 100-man experience, but it's since been scaled back to 60 and with good reason. It turns out, players can't really tell the difference between 50 and 100 players, and that meant it was kind of redundant to have so many.

“Regularly we’d ask players ‘how many Fall Guys did that feel like you were playing with?'” developer Mediatonic said in an announcement on its website. “And their response was often twice as high as the actual number that were in-game with them. It turned out that we didn’t need as many players as we though to create the crowds we wanted the gameplay to include.”

100 players did have an effect on the game though. They'd make it more chaotic and hard to actually do anything. That made it less fun.That's not what Mediatonic is going for.

Dropping to 60 players also massively improved performance, and better yet, it increases the rate that people win by, which is nice for all.

“We believe it’s going to create the best experience for players when they get their hands on the game during closed beta, and ultimately when the game goes live this summer,” Mediatonic said.