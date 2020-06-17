Get a free copy of ‘The Witcher 3’ for PC in GOG Galaxy

PC gamers can get a free copy of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt through the GOG Galaxy 2.0 desktop client if they already own it on another compatible platform, like Steam, the Xbox One or PlayStation 4. This promotion does not include the Nintendo Switch.

To get the free copy, PC gamers need a free GOG account and version 2.0.16.182 for Windows or version 2.0.16.195 for macOS of the GOG Galaxy desktop client. If gamers already have it installed but haven’t opened it in a while, they’ll see a prompt a few minutes after its first opened to update to the latest version.

Once updated, PC gamers should see a banner offering the free game. The only major requirement is to link the GOG account to other platforms by clicking the “gear” icon in the top left corner and selecting “Add games & friends” followed by “Connect platforms” in the rollout menu.

GOG Galaxy supports these integrations:

• Xbox Live

• Epic Games Store

• Origin

• PlayStation Network

• Steam

• Uplay

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, developed and published by CD Projekt, launched in May 2015 and is currently available on every gaming platform on the planet save for mobile. It’s based on The Witcher series written by Andrzej Sapkowski, which also sparked a live-action series on Netflix starring Henry Cavill. Wild Hunt is probably considered as one of the best RPGs of all time.

GOG, short for Good Old Games, is owned by CD Projekt. The company’s original mission was to deliver DRM-free, legal games in Poland for a low cost so potential customers wouldn’t turn to pirated copies. But as publishers fought to combat piracy on a global scale by heavily enforcing DRM, the company launched Good Old Games in 2008 as a legal alternative.

The promotion for a free copy of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt ends June 23 at 7 am Eastern.