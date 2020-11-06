Kerbal Space Program 2 won't launch until 2022

Kerbal Space Program 2, the sequel to the hit spaceship building/flying darling of the past decade, has had its release date pushed back again. What was originally going to see an Early Access debut in 2020 but then fell back to 2021, is now not going to see the light of day until 2022 at the earliest.

“Gonna rip the band-aid off fast here: Kerbal Space Program 2 will release in 2022 instead of fall 2021,” the upcoming PC game’s creative director Nate Simpson said on the official forums. “I know this is frustrating, especially considering that this isn’t the first time we’ve adjusted our schedule.”

He didn't go into any particular detail about why the game has been delayed, but did say that the team behind the game were aware they were building the foundation of what would become a game for years to come; something that players and modders could enjoy and expand on in equal measure. That means tying together a number of elements to make a cohesive core that can act as a source of enjoyment for everyone for the foreseeable future.

Attention Kerbonauts, Space is indeed very hard. Please see a message regarding the release of KSP 2 which is now 2022

Doing that takes time and effort and with the heaps of new features that are planned for the game, there's a lot to put together before it can be realized in a tangible way that isn't bugridden.

This doesn't mean that the team will stop letting fans in to the developmental process, though. A new dev diary is planned for the Winter and will update everyone further on how things are going and the progression of new features.

As it stands, KSP 2 is expected to introduce interstellar travel, with new starsystems to visit and new technologies to help get there. There will also be planetary and space station habitation modules for off-world colonies, and a robust built-in multiplayer system.