Modders are trying to build the entire Earth, 1:1 in Minecraft

Minecraft has spawned all sorts of grandiose projects over the years, from cities built to scale, to fantastical worlds recreated to let people explore their confines and withouts like never before. Now a team of more than 40,000 Minecraft fans and modders have come together for the most ambitious project yet: recreate the entire Earth in 1:1 scale, in Minecraft.

Helmed by YouTuber PippenFTS, the project got off to a flying start by leveraging satellite data and mods to automatically generate much of the wilds of the world as accurately as possible and increase the size of the Minecraft generated world to accommodate it. Now it's up to the tens of thousands of Minecraft players who have signed on to the project, to build all of the more populated areas by hand.

To divide the project up into manageable pieces, the gamers will be building smaller chunks of major towns and cities in their local games, before importing them into the larger world once they've been given approval by the mod creators.

Want to be part of Terra 1:1? Find out more information here.